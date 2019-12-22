President Akufo-Addo is confident of securing another term in office ahead of the crucial elections next year.

He is predicting a gargantuan victory for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 general elections.

“2020 is going to see another emphatic victory of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)” he stated while addressing a mammoth crowd at the party’s National Delegates Conference in Accra.

The event themed: “We have Performed Better – Four More to do More” is a call on delegates to get Ghanaians to give the party another term.



Over 6,000 delegates from the 16 regions of the country as well as national and regional executives of the party have all converged on the Trade Fair Centre for the event.

They have been charged to work hard and spread the good works of the Akufo-Addo government to enable the NPP win the 2020 elections.

President Akufo-Addo in his speech also charged party members to be united and work hard for victory in 2020.

He maintained that, “the transformation the people of Ghana are looking for cannot take place without the NPP in office”.

The only party, President Akufo-Addo added which can accelerate Ghana development is the NPP.

“Our party is the only party capable of engineering and masterminding the transformation of Ghana to a prosperous and forward looking country and economic” he opined.