Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has reduced the suffering of Ghanaians in just three years in office.

According to him, they have implemented social intervention programmes in education, health and many sectors to improve the lives of the citizenry.

“We have either delivered completely or we are delivering 72%” he stated in his address at the NPP’s National Delegates Congress in Accra.

In terms of job creation, the Vice President said about 350,000 people have been recruited in the public sector alone and government intends to do more.

Given the gains made so far, Dr. Bawumia said it will be a travesty for Ghanaians to vote back the National Democratic Congress (NDC) back to power ahead of the 2020 general elections.

He cited how the NPP under former President Kufuor “moved the country from HIPC in 2000 to an emerging economy in 2008 until the NDC came to make a case to be given power once again”.

The Vice President added that, when the NDC took over power, they began to reverse the positives chalked under the NPP and every sector of the country began plummeting.

“This is the result of giving a contract to a mason who does not understand the plan of the building” Dr. Bawumia stated.

He added that, the party is in good shape and is poised for victory 2020 because they have performed better and must be given four more to do more.

“We have performed better” “We have performed better” “We have performed better” Dr. Bawumia said.