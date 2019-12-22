The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and leader of the Majority in the House Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu says the opposition NDC is resisting the Electoral Commission’s call for a new voters’ register because they cannot win any elections with a new register.



“Just as they did in the case of the referendum, they are doing the same with the voters’ register. A register both parties acknowledge is bloated, now they are against a new one by the EC.”

READ: 72% of promises fulfilled – Bawumia



“They are doing this because they know they never ever win an election in this country with a new register. So can Ghanaians trust these people? We in the NPP should be careful with them,” the Suame MP said while delivering his address at the ongoing annual delegates conference of the NPP at the Trade Fair in Accra.”



Meanwhile, the main opposition NDC has urged the ruling NPP to prepare its handing over notes as the nation enters election year in 2020.

READ: Video: Spread the NPP gospel as missionaries – Kufuor charges



According to the NDC, it is an act of brevity by the ruling party to hold a national delegates conference at Christmas when the majority of Ghanaians are suffering.

“We commend you on your act of brevity to organise a national delegates conference at Christmas when many Ghanaians are having a very dry Christmas, a wahala Christmas. Ghanaians are suffering, teachers are suffering, nurses are suffering and the Vice President is suffering.”

READ: NDC collapsed Kumawood – Wontumi claims



“Our politics should be a contest of ideas and not to tear this country down. …No party in opposition should wish failure of a party in Government. Because when they succeed the people of Ghana are better for it and the country is the winner.”



“If the free SHS succeeds it only helps the next NDC government to come and manage it well for the people of Ghana,” former NHIA boss Sylvester Mensah who spoke for the NDC said.

Source: Starrfm