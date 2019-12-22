Former President John Agyekum Kufuor is urging members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be missionaries by telling their government’s success stories.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo administration has achievement a lot but failure to tell them can send the party to opposition.

“If we do not trumpet our achievements, no one will tell them for us” he stated in his address at the NPP’s National Delegates conference in Accra.

The former President whose government achieved a lot including moving Ghana to a middle income status yet lost the 2008 elections stressed that, the NPP cannot afford to make another blunder.

“We have had bitter lessons in the past to learn from and we should not let this sad history repeat itself” he opined.

Mr. Kufuor charged members of the NPP to move to every nook and cranny to spread the NPP gospel.

“We are called upon to have a missionary zeal in the work of governance and at the same time spread the good news of the NPP” he noted.

Former President Kufuor is convinced if the NPP is able to tell it success story well, Ghanaians will reward them by retaining them in power.

“If we are able to do this, Ghanaians I believe will reward us with multiple successive mandates” he stressed.