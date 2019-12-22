The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reminded government of what it describes as the unbridled suffering it has inflicted on Ghanaians.

Delivering the party’s goodwill message at the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) National Delegates Congress, leader of the NDC delegation, Sylvester Mensah said Ghanaians have regretted voting for the party.

“Teachers are suffering, doctors are suffering….and the Vice President is suffering” he chanted.

The best alternative, the former boss of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) said is for the NDC to return back to power.

As the country prepares for a crucial election in 2020, Sylvester Mensah urged the NPP to finish hard and be ready to exit office.

“You have overstayed your welcome, may your last month be fruitful” he added.

Over 6,000 delegates from across the 16 regions are expected to attend the conference which is themed “We have Performed Better, Four More to do More”.

The conference will feature the party’s constituency and regional executives, as well as national officers.



It will also provide the platform for deliberations and resolutions and other matters of the party’s interest ahead of next year’s presidential and parliamentary elections.