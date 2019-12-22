Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Divine Otoo Agorhom has said a vote for former President John Mahama will be a vote for “economic slavery”.

According to him, the NPP must be allowed to consolidate its gains and lead Ghana to the promise land.

Mr. Agorhom made the comment while delivering his welcome address at the 37th Delegates Conference in Accra.

This year’s conference and rally will be held on the theme: ‘We have performed better – 4 more to do more’.

The NPP Greater Accra Chairman said though they are yet to fulfill all campaign promises, they have done enough to be given another term.

He is however certain, the second coming of Mr. Mahama will be his retirement since Ghanaians are not ready for an “incompetent leader”.

“Ghanaians I say unto you, fear not, the John Mahama-led and NDC you see today, very soon, you will see them no more” the Chairman quotes the Bible where God promised to save the Jews from their Egyptian enslavers.

By this, Mr. Agorhom assured the NPP would remain in power to save Ghanaians.