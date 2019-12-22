The 2016 presidential candidate of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) has an interesting perspective of the ongoing National Delegates Congress of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Ivor Greenstreet said the ruling party is having a ” Christmas (Bronya)Congress.

Read his Facebook post below

I note that our brothers and sisters in the governing NPP are having a Christmas (Bronya)Congress tomorrow. We wish them well.

Reminds me of NDC 2014.

Have things got worse?

The question is: how dry is it now – dehydrated and desiccated? Dry as dust? Bone dry?

What springs to my mind is a quote from the great Ayi Kwei Armah: “The Beautyful Ones Are Not Yet Born”.

“…True, I used to see a lot of hope. I saw men tear down the veils behind which the truth had been hidden. But then the same men, when they have power in their hands,at last, began to find the veils useful. They made many more. Life has not changed. Only some people have been growing, becoming different, that is all…”

Fellow Ghanaians, dry or not dry – enjoy the bronya and Happy New Year.

December 2020 is soon upon us…