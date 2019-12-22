The once vibrant film industry in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi collapsed under the erstwhile Mahama administration; Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has claimed.

Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi said film makers in Kumawood had to resort to other menial jobs to survive.

He made the comment in an interview at the sidelines of the NPP’s Annual Delegates Conference at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra.

Chairman Wontumi claimed there was a deliberate effort under the erstwhile Mahama administration to ‘punish’ the people in the Ashanti region as the stronghold of NPP.

He alleged that, the Mahama government made sure everything in the region including the vibrant film industry, ‘Kumawood’ collapsed.

But for the NPP coming to power in 2016, he said former President Mahama would have rendered entertainers in Ghana jobless.

Three year in office, Chairman Wontumi said Kumawood and the Creative Arts industry in Ghana are now vibrant due to the massive support it is enjoying under President Akufo-Addo.

“People in Ashanti region suffered under NDC so we are working hard to make them happy. So far we have done 80 percent of roads and we are hoping to do more” he added.

Chairman Wontumi is confident with progress made, 2020 elections will be one touch victory.