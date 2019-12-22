President Akufo-Addo is wondering how the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will conduct its campaign in next year’s elections given what he says is their poor track record in government.

READ: Listen: Akufo-Addo predicts his future in 2020

According to him, the party former President John Mahama is leading into the 2020 elections has no record to defend in the 2020 elections.

“What is the record they are coming to defend in 2020? Negative growth in agriculture, industry, high inflation, IMF programme? Is that what they are going to defend?” he quizzed.

Speaking at the 2019 annual delegates conference of the NPP at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra, the President said Ghanaians support the NPP overwhelmingly.

READ: NDC can never win election with new voters’ register – Majority leader



“The question that the Ghanaian people are going to ask is what are they coming back to do? what’s the programme of the NDC under the leadership of John Mahama? what was the programme? what is the record they are coming to defend in 2020?” he scoffed.

The chances of the NPP in next year’s elections, President Akufo-Addo said is very bright.



“There is strong support from the Ghanaian people everywhere I go I see a large crowd and people of enthusiasm following me everywhere I go. They are the ones who started the slogan four more for Nana” he added.