The events of the last few days has left me really sad and horrified. But Nigeria is our country, It’s the only home we have, so we have to make it work. We all have to do our parts.

.

And here’s my part! You’ll know I’m big on female entrepreneurship and women being financially independent, so it breaks my heart to see women who have strived for years to stay afloat lose their businesses overnight. Not fair! So If you’re a female entrepreneur residing in Lagos and your business was destroyed or looted and you need help to get back on your feet, pls send me an email lindaikeji1980@gmail.com.

.

I’m focusing on women with small scale businesses who lost their sources of livelihood. I’d like to help some of you get back on your feet and see if I can get some of my rich friends to also help. Covid-19 already made life difficult for some of us, the events of the last few days will make life unbearable and we can’t just sit back and do nothing.

.

I’d like to help some of you restart your businesses so if you were affected, send me an email ASAP with proof of what was destroyed (videos and photos) and also value of what you lost so we have an idea of how much to help with.

.

I have already set up a team to crosscheck all claims as we receive your emails. Once we confirm you’re truly a victim, I will do what I can and get others to also help. We are all in this together. We have to be our brothers keepers.

.

Anybody who wants to help can also contact me. We will all be helping these business owners directly after we compile a verified list. Nobody is collecting money on behalf of anybody.

.

Nigeria will not fail. God bless everyone 🙏

.

P.S: when all these dies down and it’s safe to move around, I and a few other female entrepreneurs will pay visits to women who lost their businesses.. and give hugs…among other things! 🤗. #womensupportingwomen#unitedwestand

Linda Ikeji