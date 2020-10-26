The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, will begin a five-day campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region on Tuesday, October 27.

The former president’s tour of the region follows a similar visit to the Western Region which ended two days ago.

As expected, the flagbearer of the NDC will address the chiefs and people in a number of constituencies as well as interact with some interest groups.

He will visit Ada, Sege, Shai Osudoku, Ningo Prampram, Kpone Katamanso, Ashaiman, Tema East, Tema Central and Tema West.

After this, Mr Mahama will also visit Krowor, Ledzokuku, La Dadekotopon, Korley Klottey, Madina, Adentan, Dome Kwabenya, and Ayawaso West Wuogon.

Among other things, the presidential candidate will use the opportunity to outline and break down some promises made in the NDC’s ‘people’s manifesto.”

The five-day tour will be climaxed by a regional thanksgiving service on Sunday.