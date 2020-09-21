Ace blogger, Linda Ikeji, turned the big 40 on September 19. The internationally celebrated media mogul seized the opportunity to spoil herself silly with gifts.

The mum of one took to her Instagram page to reflect on her life and count her blessings.

”This is what 40 looks like. Sexy. Successful. Happy. Almost fulfilled and super grateful for a beautiful life filled with amazing family and friends. God has been incredibly good to me and I don’t take my blessing for granted.

“Happy 40th birthday to me. I actually can’t believe I’m 40! What? Lol. Thank you so much in advance for all the beautiful birthday wishes. God bless you and yours,” he wrote.

Showing off her 80 pairs of amazing designer shoes, she wrote:

”OK, let’s do this! Hehe. Surrounded by my birthday present from myself to myself. I was going to buy 40 designer shoes to celebrate turning 40 and then I started shopping and couldn’t stop! . Too many beautiful shoes to select from so I ended up buying 85 pairs… (80 in the pic, 5 on da way). And yes, I bought all of them at the same gaddam time!. Who does that?, ME, that’s who!.

“I’m so grateful, so thankful, so happy! Happy birthday to me!. P.S, These photos don’t do the shoes justice.”