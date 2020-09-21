The popular blogger

Ace blogger, Linda Ikeji, turned the big 40 on September 19. The internationally celebrated media mogul seized the opportunity to spoil herself silly with gifts.

The mum of one took to her Instagram page to reflect on her life and count her blessings.

View this post on Instagram

Oh dear, here we go again! 😂😂. And last but definitely not the least of my birthday presents to myself is the 2020 Range Rover Autobiography. Ordered and on da way! Can't wait to meet my new baby! 💃💃💃. I love my life, I swear! 😜🤩 I definitely know I'm one of the lucky ones and I don't take it for granted. . One of the great things about being financially independent is that you can do whatever the heck you like! 😜🤣. It's your money, nobody can stop you! 😄 But don't be reckless like me except you truly can afford to. . . Remember ladies, there's nothing sexier than a woman with her own money. May God continue to bless the works of your hands. . Happy birthday to me! 🥰🥰🥰🥰

A post shared by Linda Ikeji (@officiallindaikeji) on

”This is what 40 looks like. Sexy. Successful. Happy. Almost fulfilled and super grateful for a beautiful life filled with amazing family and friends. God has been incredibly good to me and I don’t take my blessing for granted.

View this post on Instagram

Ok, here we go again..lol. Surrounded by my birthday present from myself to myself. I was going to buy 40 new designer bags to celebrate turning 40. And then I started buying…and well, these bags are bladdy expensive so I stopped at 35 😅😅. (32 in the photo and 3 on da way). And yes, I bought them all at the same gaddem time! 😭😭 . Dear God, forgive me! 🤣🤣🤣. But money is meant to be spent, right? 😜. I know I'm one of the lucky ones and I dont take my blessings for granted. Happy birthday to me! 🤩🤩🤩 . #chanel #fendi #bottegaveneta #ysl #gucci #balenciaga #louisvuitton #Christiandior #dolceandgabbana #valentino #óscardelarenta #miumiu #balmain #farfetch #saksfifth

A post shared by Linda Ikeji (@officiallindaikeji) on

“Happy 40th birthday to me. I actually can’t believe I’m 40!  What? Lol. Thank you so much in advance for all the beautiful birthday wishes. God bless you and yours,” he wrote.

Showing off her 80 pairs of amazing designer shoes, she wrote:

”OK, let’s do this! Hehe. Surrounded by my birthday present from myself to myself. I was going to buy 40 designer shoes to celebrate turning 40 and then I started shopping and couldn’t stop! . Too many beautiful shoes to select from so I ended up buying 85 pairs… (80 in the pic, 5 on da way). And yes, I bought all of them at the same gaddam time!. Who does that?, ME, that’s who!.

View this post on Instagram

OK, let's do this! Hehe. Surrounded by my birthday present from myself to myself. I was going to buy 40 designer shoes to celebrate turning 40 and then I started shopping and couldn't stop! 😭😭. Too many beautiful shoes to select from so I ended up buying 85 pairs…😂😂. (80 in the pic, 5 on da way). And yes, I bought all of them at the same gaddem time! 😭😭. Who does that? 😳😳, ME, that's who! 🤣🤣🤣. . I'm so grateful, so thankful, so happy! Happy birthday to me! 🤩🤩🤩. P.S, These photos don't do the shoes justice #bottegaveneta #louboutin #saintlaurent #manoloblahnik #aquazzura #lesilla #aminamuaddi #malonesouliers #gianvotorossi #sophiawebster #alexanderwang #guiseppezanotti #fenti #miumiu #jimmychoo #balmain #versace #renecaovilla #dsquared2 #alevi #moschino #balenciaga #farfetch #saksfifth #neimanmarcus

A post shared by Linda Ikeji (@officiallindaikeji) on

“I’m so grateful, so thankful, so happy! Happy birthday to me!. P.S, These photos don’t do the shoes justice.”




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR