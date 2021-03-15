Ace Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji, has taken to social media to advise young women who pray to marry rich men.

The mother of one via her Instagram page talked about how young ladies should focus on being their boss rather than praying to marry rich men.

According to her, young women should find and fight for their dreams rather than praying to get a rich man.

She took to her verified Instagram page with over 6.2 million followers and wrote:

”Dear young lady, instead of praying to God for a rich man to locate you, why don’t you pray to God to make you a ‘rich man’? Because what happens if the rich man leaves? 😭😭 you start hustling for another one? C’mon, that’s too much stress 😅.

