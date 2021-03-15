The Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region has recorded four deaths out of 97 Covid-19 cases recorded in the Municipality.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Martin Obeng, disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on March 11 after the Assembly, together with personnel from the Ghana Police Services, distributed Covid-19 Personal Protective Equipment to residents in some communities in the Municipality.

The beneficiaries, including traditional rulers, trader’s and individuals at Chiraa, Odomase and Nsuatre communities, received 5,000 nose masks and alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

Mr Obeng sensitised the people about the dangers of the disease and asked the public not to believe the rumours about the Covid-19 vaccine.

He encouraged the public to partake in the vaccination exercise to boost their immune systems and to also continue to comply with the safety protocols to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Eric Anaba, the Sunyani West Municipal Police Commander, in an interview said the Municipal Security Council had reactivated the Covid-19 taskforce to monitor and ensure strict compliance with the protocols to stem the spread of the pandemic.

DSP Anaba cautioned that funerals, parties, weddings, wake-keeping and other social gathering activities must stop as directed by the President.

He said the taskforce would prosecute the people who disobey the protocols.