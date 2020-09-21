The Deputy Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mame Yaa Aboagye, has asked Ghanaians to disregard the “one million jobs“ promise by the National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Mahama.

She said Ghanaians shouldn’t fall for Mr Mahama’s job creation fallacy because he has nothing good to offer the citizenry.

She cited how the NDC in 2008 promised to create jobs to better the lives of every Ghanaian but rather took the country to International Monetary Fund and rendered graduates jobless.

“Through their reckless and abysmal ruling, we had graduate unemployed association. All the effort of former President Kufuor’s eight years ruling in health, education was just mismanaged under the NDC and John Mahama’s regime,” she said.

“As for NPP, when we promise we deliver…President Akufo-Addo promised Ghanaian youth jobs and he has delivered with NABCO, IDIF, Planting for Food and Jobs among others. I can boldly say on authority that NDC has nothing to offer. Their numerous promises are just born out of desperation and frustration; beware of their deceit, ” she asserted.