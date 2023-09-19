The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has reminded its officers of their crucial role in ensuring the smooth running of the limited voter registration exercise.

According to the EC, four machines have been deployed to each district office for the registration exercise.

However, the onus lies on the regional directors to request more machines if necessary.

The Director of Elections, Dr Serebour Quaicoe, disclosed this on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.

“Every district has four machines for the EC officials to work with, but two are on standby. So if it happens that there is a need for more machines to be deployed, the regional directors have to make the request because they are on the ground supervising the exercise,” he said.

But Dr Quaicoe noted that, these requests must be backed by data from the particular registration centre.

The registration, which commenced on Tuesday, September 12, is in accordance with Article 45 of the 1992 Constitution and is underway at all 268 district offices of the Commission.

There have been reports of network connectivity challenges which delay the process in some centres. The oppositionthe National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the EC of deliberately deploying faulty machines to its strongholds.

