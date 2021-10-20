Actor Lil Win says he has forgiven Funny Face for peddling lies against him on many occasions on social media prior to the latter’s referral to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Right after the judge gave out a sentence instructing the Cow and Chicken actor to be taken up for medical examination, Lil Win said he feels sorry for him.

According to Lil Win, born Kwadwo Nkansah, Funny Face has since been a brother and helper to him so he wouldn’t take him for granted.

In an interview with Kofi TV, Lil Win said he is aware Funny Face has been going through hardships, adding that, depression can cause many people to ‘lose their conscience.’

Lil Win unites with Funny Face at Kaneshie District Court

I don’t need his apology. I don’t know what is wrong with him but we are all family. We don’t have to be enemies. A lot of people don’t understand love. When you are with someone for many years, you don’t stop talking to the person due to one little issue that has happened between you.

Remember all the good things and avoid the one pain the person caused you. I don’t have any issues with him. It is sad for such to happen. God should help him and take him out of whatever is hurting him. There is no need to laugh at him, Lil Win said.

If you feel like you are going back in life, it can cause you to be depressed. People have no idea how that feels like. You shouldn’t think everyone loves you and that goes to the celebrities, he added.