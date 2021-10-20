Actress Fella Makafui has taken to Twitter to showcase her support for dancehall musician Shatta Wale after he was arrested for faking a gun attack on social media.

The actress has since instigated the hashtag #FreeShattaWale on her social media platforms after the musician was declared wanted by the police.

With the back and forth on social media, Fella Makafui said she has realised not every follower or friend can stand with her in times of need.

According to her, only 10 per cent of the people who truly love you will be present when you need their help.

She wrote: This life, you just have to understand the percentage of people wey really dey for you be 10% !! The 90% be noise !!