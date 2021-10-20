Gospel musician, Joyce Blessing, is warning Nana Agradaa, who now operates as Evangelist Patricia, to remove her pictures on a poster she is promoting for her upcoming event dubbed ‘Thanksgiving Service.’

The picture of Joyce Blessing is boldly on the artwork without her permission.

In a video, she is seen ordering Nana Agradaa to remove her picture since they are not friends.

According to her, she’s been through a lot and does not want any problem with anyone. All she desires is peace of mind.

She added that Ghanaians are witnesses to what she (Nana Agradaa) did to Prophet Owusu Bempeh, how much more sinners like her. She urged Agradaa to focus on her work and allow her to do hers.