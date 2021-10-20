The Health Service Workers Union in the Juaboso District has staged a protest against the Chief Executives of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission for what the Union describes as unfair treatment.

The workers are kicking against the undue delay in the ongoing negotiation of the conditions of service for members of the Health Service Workers Union.

Juaboso health service workers stage protest over allowance

For the past two years, a conclusion is yet to be made on the amount of allowance each member is expected to receive.

They have threatened to go on strike if the government fails to implement the allowances negotiated.

Juaboso health service workers stage protest over allowance

Public Relations Officer of the union, who is also Administrator at the Sehwi Juaboso Government Hospital, Eric Appiah, told Adom News that they began negotiations before some sister unions, yet they are the last to benefit from the agenda.

He added that the union’s wish is not to disrupt the smooth delivery of health services and peaceful industrial atmosphere but the incessant disregard by the government has pushed them to the wall.

Juaboso health service workers stage protest over allowance

The Union is requesting for allowances on fuel, accommodation, uniform, book and research, extra risk, and continuous professional development.

They urged the government must, as a matter of urgency, convene and conclude the negations on their allowances lest they proceed on an indefinite strike.