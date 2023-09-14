Kumawood actor Lil Win was spotted engaging in some playful antics with a lady during a public event.

This event, called the “Celebrity Shopping Spree with Lil Win,” took place at the West Hills Mall on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

During the event, Lil Win entertained guests and fans with his songs.

As part of his performance, he invited a lady from the audience to join him on stage. She enthusiastically danced along, thoroughly enjoying the moment.

In a lighthearted and jovial gesture, Lil Win playfully ran behind her, held her waist and danced to excite the crowd.

The crowd cheered, and the atmosphere was filled with excitement. To add to the fun, Lil Win even jumped on the lady’s back, adding a unique and memorable twist to the performance.

