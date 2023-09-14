The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) says it has received reports about alleged extortion by some officers stationed at the inland checkpoints, especially the Northern frontiers.

In a statement, GIS said these inland checkpoints are to serve as a second layer for passenger profiling to be able to counter any entry of extremist groups into the country.

This is to safeguard national security and the safety of the traveling public.

“These inland checkpoints are technically part of the border lines and consequently have security protocols that members of the traveling public are to follow,” the statement read.

The general public has therefore been advised to take note of the name tag of any officer engaged in such an act and the duty post where it occurred.

They are to report to the nearest Immigration Service Office or the Immigration Professional Standards and Ethics Section at the Regional or National Headquarters.

Meanwhile, management has cautioned commanders at the various regions and sectors to ensure that officers posted to these checkpoints conduct themselves professionally.

