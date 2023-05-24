The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has entreated Ghanaians to, as a matter of urgency, do all they can to protect the gains made with regards to the democratic experiment in Ghana.

Mr Emmanuel Mettle, NCCE Municipal Director at the La Dade-kotopon Municipality, who gave the advice, said Ghanaians should be applauded for their active participation and interest in the democratic journey over the past 30 years.



Speaking at a sensitisation event organised by the LaDMA NCCE at the Kone- Adu We clan House at La to commemorate this year’s Constitution Week, Mr Mettle drew the attention of Ghanaians and amplified the Commission’s contribution to the development of democratic culture in the country and also used the opportunity to urge Ghanaians, especially the marginalised group, to take active part in the upcoming District Level Elections.



The Constitution Week, which was instituted in 2001 to commemorate the country’s constitutional rule, is one of the flagship programmes of the Commission.



The week-long celebration is aimed at amplifying the Commission’s contribution to the development of democratic culture in Ghana and to also entreat the citizenry to take part in the upcoming District Level Elections to boost voter turnout.

The theme for the 2023 celebration is ‘Thirty Years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy: Building National Cohesion Through Civic Education and Participation in Local Governance.’