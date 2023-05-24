Socialite Pamela Watara has revealed for the first time that she welcomed a baby, a reason for her long absence on social media.

Shortly after she was propelled to fame kind courtesy her busty nature, Pamela went silent on social media and put her skits on hold.

Opening up in an interview on One Ghana TV, she revealed she needed time to re-evaluate her life following the pregnancy.

For the sake of her health and that of her baby, she said she took a fulltime break.

However, just three months after his birth, Pamela disclosed her son passed on, but she chooses to keep details of his demise private.

Like every first-time mother, she said she was deeply attached to her son, hence his loss had serious psychological effect on her.

“My son was about two to three months when he passed. It was not easy for me and my baby daddy. I lost weight drastically. It was very tough but you have to just accept it and move on with life. What is ahead is better than what is gone,” she said.

