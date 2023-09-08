It is amazing that the Ghana Police administration decided to act and interdict three senior officers after Parliament had instituted a public probe into the matters about the Bugri Naabu leaked tape, a retired Commissioner of Police (COP), Mr Bright Oduro has said.

He said it was premature for the police service to have interdicted the Director General in charge of Technical, COP George Alex Mensah and the two others, Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi, and Superintendent George Lysander Asare without fair hearing.

“In the Police Service, interdiction comes in when the issue at stake is criminal or it is a serious misconduct, but even with that, the persons involved should be given an opportunity for a comment before an interdiction, Mr Oduro said in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

Hearing should have been in camera

Mr Oduro maintained that, he would have preferred that the sitting was done in camera for the officers to have courage to speak freely.

“I think the investigation or the probe should have been conducted in closed doors. When it is public like this, you will not be able to speak the way you would want to, because it is not everything you would want the public to know. Both Commissioner Alex Mensah and Superintendent Asare alluded to this that they were prepared to speak in detail of what is happening in the Police Service when they are given the opportunity in camera” he stated.

The Ghana Police Service on Thursday (Sept 7) announced the interdiction of COP Mr George Alex Mensah, Superintendent Mr Emmanuel Eric Gyebi and Superintendent Mr George Lysander Asare in connection with a leaked audio tape, which has become a subject matter of investigation by Parliament.