Unlike some female creatives who have left the space due to marriage, Ghanaian artiste Wendy Shay says she will not abandon her music career under such circumstance.

Speaking to Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM’s Twitter Spaces, Wendy indicated any man who wants to marry her needs to align with her music aspirations because music is what makes her relevant in the world.

“I am not even thinking about marriage, because you know music is my destiny and that is what makes me relevant in this life and so I don’t think that I will trade something like that for marriage,” she said.

“You should be in alignment with my destiny. If it’s just lovey-dovey and you just loving me and taking care of me, I don’t think that is enough for me to give you attention,” she added.

A lot of female creatives have quit their jobs for other careers after getting married and building families.

For most of them, combining family tasks and the drudgery of their creative careers is too herculean to contend with. They would rather want to save their marriages and cater for their families.

Wendy Shay is currently out with two new songs: ‘Every Man Cheats’ and ‘Heartless’ which seeks to empower women against the wiles of men.

