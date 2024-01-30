Leadership of university staff currently on strike will be meeting government on February 1, 2024.

The purpose of this meeting is to address the grievances which triggered the industrial action.

The Senior Staff, Teachers, and Educational Workers Union, alongside the Ghana Association of University Administrators at the University of Ghana, are advocating for the prompt disbursement of their overdue tier-two pensions, coupled with compounded interest, and improved working conditions.

The Chairman of the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) branch at the University of Ghana, Ken Botchway said the outcome of the meeting would determine their subsequent action.

“We anticipate a meeting with the Minister for Labour and Employment on February 1st, where we hope to make progress,” he stated.

Mr. Botchway underscored the need for government to address the pending pension payments and the accompanying penalties owed.

READ ALSO:

Chairman Wontumi appears before Kumasi Traditional Council [Video]

Chairman Wontumi set free by Kumasi Traditional Council [Photos]

Mother of late Major Mahama weeps in court [Watch]