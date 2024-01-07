A recent video of Ghanaian music legend Jerry Anaba, widely known as Okomfo Kwadee, has left many fans and Ghanaians deeply concerned about his health and well-being.

In the footage, Kwadee appears visibly frail and disheveled, sparking worries about his mental health.

Sources close to the musician reveal that Okomfo Kwadee has been residing at his family home in Nabango-Navrongo, his hometown in the Kassena-Nankana District of the Upper East Region, since 2021.

Kwadee, in the video, gave a shoutout to close friends, including Kwaw Kese and Tepa queen mother, urging them to locate and support him during this challenging time.

Okomfo Kwadee’s struggles with mental health have been a matter of public concern in the past as he was previously seen in a state of disarray while wandering the streets.

Reports emerged of his confinement in a rehabilitation center for assistance with mental health issues.

However, he has since been discharged from the facility.

The recent video has reignited worries about the musician’s condition, with many fans and well-wishers expressing deep sadness and urging relevant authorities and individuals to offer support and assistance to Okomfo Kwadee in this difficult period.

Watch video below: