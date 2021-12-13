Adombi Serwah, the ever-radiant mother of Ghanaian actress and brand influencer, Efia Odo, has warmed hearts online with a stunning photo of herself.

In the new photo, the ‘forever young’ mother of the actress was seen wearing what appeared like a funeral outfit.

Madam Serwah, known on social media as adombi_nyc, was seen posing in front of a huge house in her beautiful outfit.

READ ALSO:

She complemented her look with some exotic-looking ornaments and a pair of stunning sunglasses.

She decided to leave the photo captionless and allowed her fans and followers to shower her with praise.

Many followers of Efia Odo’s mother took to the comment section to react to the photo.