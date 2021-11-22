Finding the right partner to settle down with as an ordinary person can be a tough experience but it can be twice as tough for celebrities, especially the females, who have to deal with prejudices and also the motives of the men who come into their lives.

The struggle can see them go through several relationships and that is the current situation actress Efia Odo finds herself in and now she says she is tired of looking for love.



According to the outspoken actress, she is a good person, and the right man who would win her heart should be sure that he has gotten a good wife.



“I think I have to stop looking for love because I am tired. All the men that come my way are after something else and not real love. They either want to get into your pants or just take pride in the fact that they are dating Efia Odo which does not work for me.



“I dated a couple of guys back then and all didn’t work. I wish I were married with children because that is what I want right now. I understand love and when a man understands me it is very easy for us to roll. I am not a difficult person and I am very submissive when I am in love,” she told Graphic Showbiz recently.

MORE:

In spite of the fact that she is trying to find the right man, Efia Odo said she could not date a man who was broke or a married man.



“The days when I used to take care of men because I was in love are over. If you are broke then please don’t come near me because I want a man who will spend on me. I don’t do married men, I get a lot of married men approaching me and wanting to start a relationship with me but it’s a straight no for me. I don’t want to be the reason a marriage will fail,” she explained.



Speaking about the kind of guy who could win her heart and her expectations of him, Efia Odo said she simply could not be with a lazy man or one who was abusive.



“I work so hard for my money so I expect my man to also be serious and work harder for his money. I always want to look good and that requires money.



“So if you are lazy, then it is a no no for me. If you are abusive then forget about dating Efia Odo because it will not work. I have been single for two years now and I’m patiently waiting for the right man,” she said.