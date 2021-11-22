Charles Taylor has slammed Hearts of Oak players following their unimpressive performance against AshantiGold SC.

The woes of the reigning champions were compounded in a 2-0 defeat to the Miners in the matchday four games at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

Samuel Boadu and his charges are yet to win a game in the ongoing season. After four matches played, the Phobians have recorded three draws with one defeat leaving them at the 15th on the league log.

And according to Taylor, the fitness level of the players is questionable and they must work tirelessly to recapture their form.

“It is shocking to watch Hearts of Oak these days when they are playing because there is no pattern and seems to me they are declining,” Taylor, who is a club legend, told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“The players cannot run properly and for me, the fitness level of the players is questionable. I think they are not fit.

“This is not the Hearts of Oak we watched last season. If something is missing from the team, Samuel Boadu must work to fix it because it is embarrassing to watch Hearts of Oak these days. Four games without a win is not good for the club,” the Champions League and Confederations Cup winner with the club added.

Hearts of Oak will now turn their attention to their Africa campaign as they prepare to play JS Saoura in the Confederations Cup on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.