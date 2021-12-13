Start his day on a high note every day, and you’ll have a happy man on your hands 24/7!

So while it’s fine to blush and feel good when he starts your day with reassuring words and a reminder that you are still the best woman in his life, you should never forget that you’re not only the one who likes to hear those kind sweet words.

Whether it’s a simple compliment to kick off his day or something deeper, these words of affirmation are the kind of stuff your man wants to hear every morning and saying them to him will really strengthen your bond.

1. Tell him you’re lucky to have him

“Men take great pride in feeling like they’ve bettered our lives,” says Susan Winter, New York City-based relationship expert and dating coach.

If you’re feeling lucky in love, don’t keep those thoughts to yourself: Tell your significant other exactly how you feel.

2. Appreciate him

“Love can be fickle and desire could wane over time. Letting your partner know that you appreciate all they do for you will incentivize them to continue their good — and wanted — behavior,” Winter says.

3. Tell him he’s a good father

Men are usually measured by how responsible they are for family and their homes. So it means a lot to men to hear that they are not messing up on that front especially when it comes to how the kids are being nurtured.

“This compliment reinforces their work and sacrifice for the family, increasing their desire to continue. That, in turn, strengthens the family unit and creates a bond of pride and greater involvement,” Winter says.

4. Apologise when you’re wrong

Women are famed for always wanting to be right even when they are blatantly wrong. It is a common thing to hear people say that a man must be willing and ready to apologise every time even if he’s not the wrong one.

By reversing this silly rule, you show him that you are more concerned about making things right than with your ego.

5. I’m proud of you

“Men are very sensitive to performance issues,” says Dr. Sue Johnson, author of ‘Hold me Tight: Seven Conversations for a Lifetime of Love.’

They worry about disappointing you. Telling him that he’s the best, most loving man has a megawatt positive impact. Men need reassurance that they are doing a good job.”

Reassurance and validation will go a long way in making him know that he’s doing right by you.