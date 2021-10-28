Ghanaian player, Raphael Dwamena, is stable after he was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday during an Austrian Cup match.

Dwamena collapsed during the third-round clash between Blau-Weiß Linz and Harterg.

The third-round clash was suspended after the striker went down in the first half.

Linz manager Stefan Reiter told the APA: “His defibrillator struck and the doctors were able to stabilise him quickly.”

He added that “the good news is Raphael’s condition is stable. The rescue chain had worked outstandingly. It didn’t take a second for the paramedics to get to him.”

The Ghanaian’s move to Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion collapsed in 2017 as a result of a reported failed medical as a result of his heart condition.