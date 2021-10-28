The Nyinahin Magistrate in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region has ordered the arrest of a 39-year-old Kyei Baffour, who allegedly posed as a lawyer before the court.

He was a counsel in a murder case before the court; The Republic Vrs Selorm Agama.

According to Her Lordship Vera Victoria Akonu, the appearance of the suspect made them suspicious and taught he could be one of the fake lawyers around.

They conducted thorough investigations from the Ghana Bar Association and General Legal Counsel which later revealed that Mr Kyei had not been called to the Bar.

However, he stated that he was called to the Bar in 2015 with license number EAR 21053/21.

The suspect was further interrogated and later arrested after admitting not being a lawyer though he has some background knowledge in law he did in California, United States of America.

He passed the law entrance examination in Ghana but discontinued the programme.

Mr Kyei has been detained for further investigations at the Nyinahin police custody.