Farmers at Gomoa Ojobi have received severe beatings and brutalities from some land guards at Gomoa Ojobi in the Gomoa East District of the Central region.

The farmers, who were working on their pineapple farm, were confronted by nine land guards who demanded of them to halt work on the plot they claimed had been sold to a developer.

To hint on how serious they were, the well-built males jumped onto their motorbikes and started brutalising the farmers with machetes and stones.

One of the victims, Kofo Safo, in an interview with Adom News, alleged the land guards beat him with his own machete, leaving him unable to walk aside the blood on his skin.

Some of the affected farmers called on the government to come to their aid before they take the laws into their own hands.