Former Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer (CEO), George Amoako, has dismissed reports of writing to demand his five months outstanding salary.

The entire management of the Ghana Premier League giants has been dissolved following the institution of the new nine-member board.

On Tuesday, reports went rife in the media claiming the astute football administrator has written to the Board of the club to demand for his unpaid wages.

However, according to the Ghana Football Association Executive Council Member, he never wrote any letter to the Board of the club to demand for his unpaid wages.

“I chanced upon a financial report that the former Executive chairman now the chairman of the Board had submitted to the Board which had nothing of me as the Chief Executive Officer as part of the administrative setup in that report,” he told Asempa FM’s Enoch Kwesi Wallace in an interview.

“Most importantly my outstanding salary from February to June had not been mentioned in the report to the Board.

“So when I realised that the Board will have no knowledge of that outstanding payment due me I quietly talked to some of the Board members to take it up at the meeting.

“I never wrote to the Board or spoke to any journalist about it.”