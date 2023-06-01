Uorfi, renowned Indian fashionista, has gained immense popularity for her extraordinary fashion sense, characterized by avant-garde looks.

Recently, one of her outfits went viral, captivating the attention of many Nigerians and leaving them thoroughly amused.

To witness her unique style, one simply needs to visit her Instagram page, @urf7i, where she effortlessly flaunts unconventional ensembles crafted from hair and bubble gum.

Among her collection is a video where she confidently dons a jacket made entirely of tiny teddy bears, showcasing her fearless approach to fashion.

A particular video, captured by the talented @voompa, showcases Uorfi’s arrival at an event, captivating viewers with her remarkable ensemble.

The outfit features an intriguing addition—an innovative basket-like panel attached to the front of her top, adding a distinct and captivating element to her overall look.

Another video shared on her Instagram page captures a rather amusing scenario. Uorfi, in her usual audacious fashion, attempts to enjoy a cup of chai tea while wearing an outfit that partially obstructs her face.

As she struggles to sip from the cup, her determination and commitment to her distinctive style shine through, evoking both admiration and amusement from her followers.

