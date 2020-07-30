A 37-year-old woman, Torkwase Queen Ayakpa, who was arrested by men of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command for staging her own kidnap, says she did it to find out if her sister loves her.

Miss Ayakpa was one of 24 suspects paraded by the FCT police command for various offenses on Wednesday, July 29.

Miss Ayakpa, who is a hairstylist, conspired with one Fidelis Ikule, 36, to stage her kidnap.

She told the police that she also did it to extort N20, 000 from her sister because her hair styling business was no longer doing well due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Miss Ayakpa, a native of Benue state and Fidelis, was arrested after the police traced the calls they were making for the ransom to Fidelis’s house in Mashafa Village, Mpape, Abuja, where they were holing up.