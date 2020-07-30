Actress Benedicta Gafah has bemoaned the gruesome killing of a 90-year-old woman in Ghana, Akua Denteh, who was subjected to lashes, leading to her death.

According to her, the only way such acts can be erased from the culture of the people of Kafaba is to shut down all witch camps existing in the country.

She opined that no one has the right to take the law into their own hands to take the life of another fellow at the expense of a hollow allegation.

Benedicta said she couldn’t believe her eyes after watching the video because old women are not witches, tagging the gesture as inhumane.

She further called on Ghana to unite and call for justice for Akua Denteh’s unfortunate demise.

Read her post below:

I just finished watching the barbaric video of an old woman named Akua Denteh being stoned to death . I’m so distraught that I don’t even know how to put my true feelings in writing.

How do you take the law into your own hands by stoning an old woman to death because you claim she is a witch? Wtf at all is going on in our country and in this world! Those witches camp should be closed down immediately.

Old women are not witches! This is inhumane. The God that you worship didn’t give you the power to stone someone to death as judgment.

We have to do better and we have to seek justice for this woman and her family. If you do have the platform please let’s all come together and seek justice for this elderly woman.

Find original post below: