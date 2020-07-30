The Manya Krobo Traditional Council has announced the cancellation of this year’s Dipo rites and Ngmayem festivals as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The order to cancel the events which were supposed to start in April/May was given by Chief of the land, Nana Sakite II.

A press statement informing the public said the adverse effect of the virus was considered by the Standing Committee that reached the decision.

This comes at the back of a meeting held on July 27 to ensure the utmost safety of the Krobo people, assuring further developments that arise will be duly communicated.

Dipo is a popular Ghanaian festival to usher into puberty girls who are virgins and groom them for marriage.

Ngmayem is a festival to commemorate the plentiful harvest of millet and also give thanks to their creator for protection.