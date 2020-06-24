Covid-19 has forced the chiefs and people of the Mepe Traditional Area in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region to cancel their popular festival, Apenorto.

The cancellation was announced through the Mepe Development Association (MDA) through a communique.

It will be the first time the annual Mepe Afenorto festival has been cancelled since it started some 60 years ago.

Below is the full communique of the chiefs and people of Mepe:

COMMUNIQUE FROM MEPE DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATION AND THE TRADITIONAL COUNCIL

The Mepe Development Association after a careful consultation with The Traditional Council wish to publicly announce to citizens of Mepe both in Ghana and in the diaspora, that this year’s Afenorto Festival scheduled to commence in the 4th week of July, 2020 and the Grand Durbar of Chiefs and people of Mepe slated for Saturday 1st August, 2020 has been cancelled.

This morally devastating and heart breaking decision became necessary to protect the safety and prevent morbidity and mortality as well as forestall any public health crisis to indigenes, exhibitors, donors/sponsors, guests in order to slow down the increased rate of transmission at this time of unprecedented global coronavirus pandemic, since we are unsure what the rate of infection will be at the commencement of festivities up to the end of the penultimate event as set out in EI 64 of Imposition of restrictions Act 2020 (Act 1012) by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

MDA hereby serves ‘NO TRAVEL HOME FOR AFENORTO’ NOTICE to all attendees, stakeholders and others mentioned above with effect from Sunday 26th July, 2020 to Thursday 6th August, 2020.

However, some customary rites/rituals and traditions may be observed at the instance of Clan Chiefs who wish to celebrate some events, but must do so in accordance with the prescribed precautionary protocols outlined in the nationwide presidential broadcast or Ghana Health Service prescriptions.

The following rituals would be performed by the Traditional Council/Local council of churches;

Pouring/Offering of libation at all shrines to traditional deities and finally at Vesime. Special Afenorto prayers by all Churches. Burial services with social distancing and gatherings not exceeding ‘100’ people. Interim ban on funeral rites( Aviworwor) until further notice.

Best regards to all citizens, we hope to celebrate Afenorto next year by the grace of God Almighty.

Thank you all.

For and on behalf of The Chairman – MDA

Wilfred D. Amesika.

(GENERAL SECRETARY – MDA)

Cc: The Chairman – Mepe Traditional Council.

All TV & Radio Stations – North, Central & South Tongu.

FM stations, Volta Lake & Afram Plains Areas and Greater Accra Region.