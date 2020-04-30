A Nigerian woman has narrowly escaped death after a bus crashed into her shop and destroyed the wooden structure.

Reports indicate the lady had just stepped out when the white bus rammed into her shop with full force, demolishing it and pulling down other things it came across.

Witnesses are said to have raised an alarm causing other sellers around the area to flee the scene.

She was after the incident captured on her knees showing her utmost gratitude to God for sparing her life, adding she has never killed anyone so she can’t die like that.

Watch the video below: