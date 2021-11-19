The Bole District Magistrate Court, presided over by His Worship, Edward Essel, has convicted and sentenced 21-year-old Hannah Bayiri who poured acid on her ex-lover’s girlfriend.

Madam Bayiri was handed a fine of 200 penalty units. In default, she shall serve 24 months imprisonment.

The accused pleaded guilty and has agreed to pay the charge of Gh4,000.00 to cater for the treatment of the victim, to serve as deterrence.

The prosecutor in this case, Chief Inspector Sina Banah, briefing the court said Miss Bayiri on October 14 abused the victim, Rashida Ibrahim, during a confrontation on why she was dating her ex-lover.

As the exchange heated, she emptied the acid, which she had kept in a bottle, on the victim, in the presence of her friends at about 10:40 am.

Madam Bayiri was arrested same day by some Tinga residents who handed her over to the police.

The court heard that the victim was rushed to the Tinga Hospital and was later referred to the Bole Hospital.

She is currently being treated for wounds on her back and chest.

