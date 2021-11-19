Brazilian model, Arthur O Urso, decided to marry nine women in a collective wedding to celebrate “free love”.

The wedding took place in a Catholic church in the city of São Paulo.

Arthur was previously only married to wife Luana Kazaki, with the pair already going on a honeymoon together.

He held the wedding to celebrate “free love” and to protest against monogamy (Image: CO Press Office)

However, they decided to formalise the marriage with nine other women to celebrate free love and protest against monogamy.

In their first marriage, Arthur and Luana gained notoriety by developing photos of their honeymoon in a liberal French town, in Cap D’Agde.

In the controversial French city, the wearing of clothes is prohibited, and both enjoyed the trip completely naked in various tourist spots in the city.