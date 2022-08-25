A 35-year-old man, identified as Ishmael Atitso Agbeko, is in the grips of the Kasoa police for bathing his lover with acid.

The suspect allegedly doused his lover, Comfort Tawiah with acid while she was asleep after their sexual romp.

Information gathered indicates that Ismael had a misunderstanding with Comfort, for which she moved out of their home at Kasoa to Bawjiase.

However, the suspect trailed her to her new location, where he carried out the the near-fatal act.

He reportedly fled the scene and went into hiding until he was nabbed by the police following a tip-off.

He was arrested at a police barrier while he was fleeing in a Toyota Highlander.

Meanwhile, the victim has been rendered permanently blind following the acid attack.