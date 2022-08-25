There is heavy security deployment at Kasoa Odupong Ofaakor palace following violent clashes that have left one person injured.

The victim, identified as Kwame Odeneho, has been beaten to pulp by suspected land guards Thursday morning.

Information gathered by Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei indicates the clashes were over the successor of the Kasoa Odupong Ofaakor Divisional Chief, Nai Awushie Tetteh.

Mother of the victim, speaking in an interview, said his son had blood oozing from his nose and mouth after he was beaten with sticks.

The security personnel have been drawn from the Ofaakor District and the Central East Regional Police Command.

They have currently brought the situation under control with calm being restored to the area.

