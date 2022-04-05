Hearts of Oak board member, Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, believes Kwesi Nyantakyi, who is a former Ghana Football Association [GFA] boss, will make a return to football soon.

The former CAF 1st Vice President lost all his roles in football after he was caught on tape engaging in bribery and corruption.

Despite steering Ghana to a three successive World Cup appearance, Mr Nyantakyi was slapped with a 15-year ban from football-related activities.

However, Dr Nyaho Tamakloe, who is a former Ghana Football Association boss, speaking in an interview, lauded the impact of Kwesi Nyantakyi insisting the country is missing his services.

According to him, the former Wa All Stars now [Legon Cities] owner will return to football soon.

“This is a young man that was on the verge of becoming FIFA president but he was brought down for no reason,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“He took over from me and his intelligence in football is amazing and having worked with him, I think we are missing him as a country.

“I believe that he will surely return to football soon. It is always about time,” he added.

Under Kwesi Nyantakyi’s auspices as the FA boss, Ghana won the U-20 World Cup and also played in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cup in Germany, South Africa and in Brazil respectively.