Ghanaian reggae artiste, Rocky Dawuni, has for the first time showed off his beautiful daughter, Safiyah Dawuni.

The duo graced the red carpet of the just ended 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, USA on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Rocky Dawuni showed up to the Grammys in a kaftan while his daughter wore a blue dress with matching accessories.

Rocky Dawuni with his daughter Safiyah Dawuni

Rocky Dawuni’s album ‘Voice of Bunbon, Vol. 1’ was nominated for ‘Best Global Music Album’, apace with Angelique Kidjo, Wizkid, Femi Kuti & Made Kuti, and Daniel Ho & Friends. Angelique Kidjo won the award.

Rocky has been nominated two times for a Grammy Award.

During an interview on the red carpet, the two-time Grammy-nominated musician said he felt amazing to be representing Ghana on the global stage.

“I feel privileged and honoured to be in this moment and also to be a person that is pushing our music to the rest of the world. It’s a good day for Africa, it’s a good day for Ghana,” he said.

“Ancestors are with us, the wind in our sails and we feel that every step that we take is in lockstep with their intentions. So, we are privileged to be here to represent a music tool that tries to bring people together,” Rocky Dawuni added.

Rocky Dawuni’s Red Carpet interview at the 2022 GRAMMYs 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭@RockyDawuni be making us proud. We wish him all the best!#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/4KhLl7YO2Z — Y107.9FM (@Y1079FM) April 3, 2022

Meanwhile, this win by Angelique Kidjo is her fifth Grammy Award.

Angelique Kidjo won the Best Global Music Album award with her 2021 album ‘Mother Nature’.

The celebrated singer and the South African choral group Ladysmith Black Mambazo are now tied in most Grammy wins by an African artiste.