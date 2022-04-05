Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, is celebrating his 40th birthday today, April 5.

Mr. Oppong Nkurmah, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi Constituency, shared the entire chapter of Psalm 91 to commemorate his day.

In the passage shared from the Holy Bible, the Minister seeks to communicate that his refuge is God Almighty and he continues to rely on God’s strength to keep moving forward.

To mark the day, social media users on Twitter have flooded the space with well wishes and accolades.

Users offered prayers to bless Mr Oppong Nkrumah with good health and strength in order to be able to execute his mandate successfully.

They have also dedicated a hashtag #KONAt40 to honour today’s celebration.




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR