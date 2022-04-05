Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, is celebrating his 40th birthday today, April 5.

Mr. Oppong Nkurmah, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi Constituency, shared the entire chapter of Psalm 91 to commemorate his day.

In the passage shared from the Holy Bible, the Minister seeks to communicate that his refuge is God Almighty and he continues to rely on God’s strength to keep moving forward.

To mark the day, social media users on Twitter have flooded the space with well wishes and accolades.

Users offered prayers to bless Mr Oppong Nkrumah with good health and strength in order to be able to execute his mandate successfully.

They have also dedicated a hashtag #KONAt40 to honour today’s celebration.

Oga @konkrumah you don enter the 4th floor 🙌🏾

Nothing do you. Carry go! 😆

You are not form, you are SUBSTANCE. A big deal! May God continue to bless and protect you.

Have a beautiful day.🎉 pic.twitter.com/qODOqELHWy — Akosua Manu (@KozieOzie) April 5, 2022

A ROCK , A PILLAR. I appreciate you sir! I love you ❤️its your SPECIAL DAY and i want the world to know how selfless you are👏🏽 You are God’s very special son. HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎂@konkrumah , wishing you the best!! “leadership of service” 🇬🇭❤️ #Blessed4O pic.twitter.com/HPh20rrxYP — taadiboy (@_mandelamontana) April 5, 2022

The Storm!!! @konkrumah. Today we’re reminded of the unique treasure that you truly are. May the years ahead be filled with abundant and unrivaled mercy, grace, success and elevation. You remain an inspiration to many. Wish you long life and prosperity. Have a good one!! pic.twitter.com/VIopwkRJEY — Dr. Nurain A. Kareem (@NurainAKareem) April 5, 2022