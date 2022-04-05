Huawei Ghana has donated ICT devices and equipment worth ¢125,000 to facilitate the teaching and learning of students living with hearing loss at the Mampong Akuapem Senior High Technical School for the Deaf in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

The items donated to the school included; seven HD projectors to facilitate digital teaching, two pieces of 65 inches Television Sets, two sets of Public Address systems, 20 desktop computers and 20 pairs of Office Desks and Chairs.

The donation which affirms the leading ICT Company’s commitment to promote inclusive education for all at all levels was aimed at giving the hearing impaired students at Mampong Akuapem an opportunity to enhance their skills with a more practical learning experience. It will also seek to facilitate the school’s overall teaching and learning processes.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Director of Public and Government Affairs at Huawei Ghana, Jenny Zhou, mentioned that as a company, Huawei prioritises social contributions geared towards ICT and Education and as a result will continue to consciously invest in more such initiatives to help in the development of inclusive education the country.

She disclosed that Huawei is currently working with UNESCO and the Ministry of Education through the Ghana Education Service (GES) and partners in Ghana to implement the pilot of the Technology Enabled Open School System (TeOSS) through which robust systems that can connect schools and home-based learning at the Basic School level are being built to ensure the continuity and quality of learning under normal or crisis situations.

“I am happy to say that we have included the Akropong School for the Blind or the Visually Impaired as we like to call it, as part of the first beneficiaries for the project and our team of Engineers and Project coordinators from Huawei UNESCO, GES and CENDLOS have visited the school for a comprehensive assessment and site survey.”

According to her, Huawei’s just ended the Seeds for the Future Women in Tech program also for the first time in Ghana also saw the successful participation of a female student with a hearing impairment who impressively emerged as one of the top scorers and best participants during the training.

Mrs Zhou, in line with this, encouraged the students to avoid being defined by any predicament and never give up on pursuing their dream as there are endless and equal opportunities out there for them.

The Deputy Minister of Education, Ntim Fordjour, commended Huawei and other supporting companies like Meinergy Technologies and Green House International for their benevolence.

According to him, between 2017 and 2020, a total of 2009 infrastructure projects were initiated by Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo’s government out of which 70 per cent has since been completed and handed over with the rest at various are stages of completion and as such the gesture by the three companies is a step in the right direction.

He, therefore, called on other corporate players to also augment the effort government is putting in place to provide support for special students in education to ensure that every child in Ghana has equal access to quality education.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, commended Huawei, Meinergy Technology and Green House International for supporting them in the delivery of their community service to the students and management of Mampong Akuapem Senior High Technical School for the Deaf.

He encouraged the students to learn more and enjoy the nurturing they are being given as disability is no disadvantage in the local community.